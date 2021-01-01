Gift Certificates

$250.00 Value | You Pay: $125.00
Golf for 4 for HALF OFF!!
Golf with a foursome for $125 at Meadows Farms Golf Course. 1 Golf Cart included.
MONDAY - THURSDAY play only.
NOT VALID for food or beverage. NOT VALID with any other offer. NO CASH BACK.
PLUS get 10% off in the pro shop on the day you play!
SAVE LIKE A PRO!
$100.00 Value | You Pay: $50.00
Get 3 Magnawave therapy sessions- Value $100- $50 half off price
Sterling Wave Therapy provides a drug-free, noninvasive alternative for pain, inflammation, immune support and healing. Anxiety, depression, bone repair, migraines, digestion, arthritis....Sterling Wave Therapy helps with these and more! With the 12 Deals of Christmas, you'll get 3 Magnawave therapy sessions valued at $100 for half off - $50! Give the gift of wellness this holiday season with Sterling Wave Therapy!
$50.00 Value | You Pay: $25.00
Relax and refresh from a crazy year! Visit Peaceful Oasis Day Spa at a great discount!!
Use it for yourself or give it as a gift!
Peaceful Oasis offers a wide range of treatments such as prenatal, Swedish and hot stone massages. In addition, they offer a variety of pampering add-ons.
DOES NOT INCLUDE GRATUITY. PLEASE REMEMBER TO TIP ON FULL VALUE.
$50.00 Value | You Pay: $25.00
Comfort Medical Supply in Central Park has the area's largest selection of home medical equipment and supplies in the region. You name it, Comfort Medical has it! And you can get your $50 gift card for only $25 with the 12 Deals of Christmas! Comfort Medical supply - giving you the comfort you need from head to toe!
$50.00 Value | You Pay: $25.00
The newest spa in town. Get a signature massage at half price. Valid at Central Park location. Spavia. What you need more often. Schedule your relaxation today.
$50.00 Value | You Pay: $25.00
Skin+Touch Therapy Spa has a new location in Culpeper! Take care of yourself or someone you love with a half price gift card! Skin+Touch offers Massage, Skin Care, Waxing and Lash services.
Certificate may be used for retail products or services.
ONE PER CLIENT.
MAY BE USED AT CULPEPER LOCATION ONLY.
GRATUITY NOT INCLUDED. PLEASE REMEMBER TO TIP ON FULL VALUE.
Welcome to the Deal of the Day! We've been all over town finding great deals on restaurants, retail establishments and services for you!
Deals go on sale at 8:20 am. Some will sell out very quickly. Sales happen on a first-come, first-served basis.
REMEMBER - YOU CAN CHECK OUT WITH PAYPAL AS A GUEST. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO HAVE AN ACCOUNT TO CHECK OUT.
Please note the following:
1. Delivery of the deal could be in one of three ways: pick up at radio station, print on demand, or by mail. Please check your deal for details.
2. If your deal is mailed to you, please expect it to arrive in a minimum of 7-10 days.
3. Telemedia Broadcasting is not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged certificates.
4. Telemedia Broadcasting is not responsible for the closure of any business or ownership/management changes that may prevent you from using your certificate.
ALL SALES ARE FINAL AND ARE NON-TRANSFERABLE.
Any questions can be directed to Telemedia Broadcasting at 540/891-9696