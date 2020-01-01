Gift Certificates

$50.00 Value | You Pay: $25.00
The newest spa in town. Get a signature massage at half price. Valid at Central Park location. Spavia. What you need more often. Schedule your relaxation today.
Cowboy Jacks is Good Drinks, Good Food, and Good Times. Lunch specials, daily specials, and the best happy hour specials in town, that's Cowboy Jacks.
Golf is such a great way to relieve stress! One of the best places to do this.... The Gauntlet Golf Club! Get your 12 Deals of Christmas certificate for The Gauntlet Golf Club!
You'll enjoy a round of golf, cart and small bucket of range balls with this deal. It's a $65 value for $25! Over half off!
Santa Fe Car wash and Auto Detailing has great gifts for everyone! Get special offers on gift cards and other holiday deals all season long!
Get your $50 gift card for only $25 during the 12 Deals of Christmas! Check everyone off your list with a gift that cleans all year!
Comfort Medical Supply in Central Park has the area's largest selection of home medical equipment and supplies in the region. You name it, Comfort Medical has it! And you can get your $50 gift card for only $25 with the 12 Deals of Christmas! Comfort Medical supply - giving you the comfort you need from head to toe!
Relax and refresh from a crazy year! Visit Peaceful Oasis Day Spa at a great discount!!
Use it for yourself or give it as a gift!
Peaceful Oasis offers a wide range of treatments such as prenatal, Swedish and hot stone massages. In addition, they offer a variety of pampering add-ons.
DOES NOT INCLUDE GRATUITY. PLEASE REMEMBER TO TIP ON FULL VALUE.
Come re-discover the NEW Somerset Farms Golf Course off Route 3 past Locust Grove. Take a scenic drive to enjoy a relaxing day of golf along the Rapidan River with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Grab your 12 Deals of Christmas certificate good for a round of golf and cart rental. Value $65, but you get it for only $25! Somerset Farms Golf Course. Get out and golf!
Take a picturesque stroll down the historic streets of Fredericksburg while you enjoy a self-paced tour, featuring specific houses and neighborhoods, using your mobile device.
Go on the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation's 50th Annual Candlelight Tour at a time that is convenient for you any time this month. Go on a sunny day or wait for those fluffy snowflakes to fall, as you learn about historic homes that will have exteriors decorated for the holidays. The tour will also include audio clips, historic photos and a narrated history of select homes.
Save half off on access to the mobile app tour. A $20 value for just $10.
DOWNLOAD THE HFFI TOURS APP ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE TO USE PROMO CODE.
Get 3 Magna Wave therapy sessions- Value $100- $50 half off price
Sterling Wave Therapy provides a drug-free, noninvasive alternative for pain, inflammation, immune support and healing. Anxiety, depression, bone repair, migraines, digestion, arthritis....Sterling Wave Therapy helps with these and more! With the 12 Deals of Christmas, you'll get 3 Magna wave therapy sessions valued at $100 for half off - $50! Give the gift of wellness this holiday season with Sterling Wave Therapy!
Skin+Touch Therapy Spa has a new location in Culpeper! Take care of yourself or someone you love with a half price gift card! Skin and Touch offers Massage, Skin Care, Waxing and Lash services.
Certificate may be used for retail products or services.
GRATUITY NOT INCLUDED. PLEASE REMEMBER TO TIP ON FULL VALUE.
40,000 Sq.Ft. of indoor rides, games, food and fun. Birthday Party Packages. Games.
Attractions, and Lazer Tag room. Season passes are available!
Several Birthday Party Packages. Fun For the whole Family and Group Events.
Fun Land is excited to welcome guests with new precautions, limited hours, and new guidelines to keep everyone safe! Not ready to visit quite yet? Remember, Play cards don't expire.
The Battlefield Country Store has something for everyone on your shopping list this holiday season! Beautiful gift boxes starting at $20 and up with jams, jellies, chocolates and more! And get your 12 Deals of Christmas deal with The Battlefield - a $50 gift card for only $25! Get all your shopping done at The Battlefield Country Store!
Fujiya House Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Central Park has been the area's premier Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar for more than ELEVEN YEARS! They're so happy to welcome you for dinner, daily, starting at 3pm, for dine in or carry out. With this deal you'll get a $50 gift card for half off!
